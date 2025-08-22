Shares

The Aga Khan University (AKU) Medical College and four of its residency programmes have been accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I).

The residency programmes in Internal Medicine and Radiology have received initial accreditation, and the programmes in Paediatrics and Child Health and Obstetrics and Gynaecology received continued accreditation, while AKU Medical College, East received continued institutional accreditation.

While commenting on the recent accreditation, Prof Lukoye Atwoli, Dean, Aga Khan University Medical College, East Africa, said: “The AKU Medical College, East Africa continuously strives for excellence, and this achievement is a testament to the international quality standards we have set for ourselves in all the work we do in this region. We expect to maintain this status and serve as an example to all our health professional institutions, demonstrating that it is possible to operate well above global quality standards right here in East Africa.”

ACGME-I is a global accreditation body that verifies medical education institutions, as well as their postgraduate programmes for residents and fellows, to ensure that they meet the highest academic standards.

The AKU Medical College, East Africa, is the only institution in the region to be recognised by the ACGME-I for having the infrastructure, policies, procedures and support systems to provide top-quality graduate medical education to trainee doctors.

“The accreditation means that our training programmes at AKU can be benchmarked and measured against the best global residency programmes,” added Prof Atwoli.