Professor Lukoye Atwoli, Dean of the Aga Khan University (AKU) Medical College, East Africa, has officially accepted the 2026 International Presidency of the World Health Regional Meeting (WHS) during this year’s summit in Berlin.

This is the first time the WHS International Presidency transitions to Africa, signaling the continent’s rising influence and leadership in global health innovation. The ceremonial passing of the WHS baton from NIMS University in New Delhi, India, to AKU in Nairobi, Kenya, reflects a deep global commitment to inclusive, Africa-informed health solutions.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Atwoli affirmed AKU’s commitment to championing evidence-based solutions for the continent’s most pressing health challenges.

“As the WHS Regional Meeting baton moves from New Delhi to Nairobi, we at the Aga Khan University are honored to convene leaders, innovators, and partners to address Africa’s health priorities,” said Prof. Atwoli. “This transition symbolizes global recognition of Africa’s role in shaping a healthier, more equitable future for all.”

The World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026 will be hosted by the Aga Khan University in Nairobi, Kenya, from April 27–29, 2026, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The theme for the 2026 meeting is: “Reimagining Africa’s Health Systems: Innovation, Integration, and Interdependence.”

The summit is expected to convene over 2,000 global health leaders, policymakers, and researchers to explore African-led solutions for advancing health equity, strengthening health systems, and addressing critical issues.