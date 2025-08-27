Shares

Kenya will host the 2026 World Health Summit (WHS) Regional Meeting which will bring together over 2,000 global health leaders, policymakers, innovators, and researchers.

The announcement was made during a facility tour by the Aga Khan University (AKU) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the official venue of the summit. The meeting is scheduled to take place from April 27–29, 2026, under the theme: “Reimagining Africa’s Health Systems: Innovation, Integration, and Interdependence.”

“This is a significant milestone not only for our University and Kenya but for Africa’s health and development agenda. The summit will spotlight African-led solutions while shaping the broader global health conversation,” said Professor Lukoye Atwoli, Dean of AKU Medical College, East Africa, and Incoming International President of the WHS Regional Meeting 2026.

“Hosting this summit reflects AKU’s impact and influence as a thought leader in health, higher education, and innovation, not just in East Africa but across the globe. It reaffirms our commitment to shaping a healthier, more equitable future through research, education, and engagement,” Prof. Atwoli added.

Speaking on behalf of KICC, Geoffrey Thande, Director of Business Development, noted: “KICC continues to spearhead strategic collaborations with partners such as the Aga Khan University and other local and international organizations to secure world-class conventions, ensuring Kenya’s visibility and competitiveness on the global stage.”

The Regional Meeting will feature plenary sessions, high-level dialogues, and collaborative workshops, producing actionable recommendations to advance Africa’s health priorities while contributing to the global health agenda.

The 2026 Summit will bring together African Health Ministers, leaders from Kenya’s Ministry of Health, Africa CDC, WHO, UNICEF, the African Union, alongside representatives from leading universities, civil society, private sector, and global development partners.

Kenya will become the 13th country to host the WHS Regional Meeting, joining the ranks of Singapore, Brazil, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Portugal, Iran, Uganda, Italy, the United States, Australia, and India.

Since its founding in 2009, the World Health Summit in Berlin has evolved into one of the most influential global platforms for advancing health as a pillar of sustainable development. Regional meetings, hosted by WHS Academic Alliance members worldwide, address pressing local challenges while feeding into the broader global dialogue in Berlin.

The 2026 Nairobi Meeting is expected to be a catalyst for new partnerships across governments, academia, civil society, and the private sector, with outcomes directly informing progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).