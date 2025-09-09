In a powerful call to action on World Patient Safety Day, healthcare experts and policymakers have stressed the urgent need to make medical care safer for the most vulnerable patients: newborns and children.
During a symposium held at the Aga Khan University Centre, speakers warned that preventable harm continues to be a significant threat in maternity wards, neonatal units, and pediatric settings across Kenya and the wider region.
The event’s theme, “Safe Care from the Start: Preventing Harm in Neonatal and Paediatric Care,” highlighted the unique risks faced by children and the necessity of improving safety from birth to reduce maternal and child mortality.
Speaking at the symposium, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards at the Ministry of Health, affirmed Kenya’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of mothers and children. She noted the government’s progress in reducing child mortality and expanding healthcare infrastructure, citing investments in primary healthcare and the rollout of the Community Health Strategy.
Dr. Abdihamid Ibrahim Ahmed, Regional Health Specialists Coordinator for UNICEF’s Eastern & Southern Africa Regional Office, emphasized that unsafe practices not only endanger lives but also erode public trust in healthcare systems. He described the symposium as a call for all stakeholders, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and families, to make patient safety a shared responsibility.
Through collaborative discussions and workshops, participants identified several key priorities for action:
- Workforce Training: Expanding training, including simulation-based learning, to better prepare healthcare teams to respond swiftly to emergencies.
- Early Detection: Strengthening systems to detect high-risk conditions in newborns and children before they lead to harm.
- Policy and Resource Gaps: Closing gaps that leave maternal and child health units vulnerable.
- Innovation and Family Engagement: Scaling up low-cost innovations and integrated care models, and actively involving families as partners in care.
Professor Pauline Samia, Chair of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at AKU, highlighted the need to focus on prevention. “To keep mothers and children safe, we must go beyond treating illness; we must prevent harm before it happens,” she said.
The symposium also showcased innovative solutions, from simple technologies to integrated care models, that are already making a measurable difference in outcomes for mothers and children. Experts concluded that building a culture of safety is essential to ensure that every mother and child receives care that is not only effective, but also safe and dignified.