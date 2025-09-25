Shares

A new study has revealed that a majority of Kenyan adults have been exposed to significant trauma, with over half showing probable signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The findings, from the Genetics of PTSD in African Ancestry Populations (GPAA) study, were released at an event hosted by the Aga Khan University’s Brain and Mind Institute (BMI).

The study, led by Prof. Lukoye Atwoli of the Aga Khan University in collaboration with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, aimed to expand knowledge about the genetic factors of PTSD in African populations.

“Africa has historically been left behind in psychiatric genetics research, and this study marks a turning point,” said Prof. Atwoli. “By focusing on African populations, we are uncovering the true scale of PTSD and related disorders while generating knowledge that will lead to equitable, effective, and locally relevant interventions.”

Preliminary results show that 55% of Kenyan adults have likely experienced PTSD at some point in their lives, with 21% reporting symptoms in the last month. Women were found to be more affected than men, with 61% of women showing signs of lifetime PTSD compared to 39% of men.

Dr. Mercy Karanja, Director of the Mental Health Division at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the policy implications of these findings. “These findings show us the extent to which trauma and PTSD are affecting Kenyans and remind us that mental health must be at the center of our health priorities,” she stated. “With this evidence, we can design stronger policies, allocate resources more effectively, and ensure communities across the country have access to care that meets their needs.”

The study also found significant geographic differences in Nairobi. Westlands Subcounty reported the highest prevalence of recent PTSD symptoms at 48%, while Kibra had the lowest at 17%. These disparities emphasize that trauma is not evenly distributed and underscore the need for targeted interventions that address the unique challenges of different communities.

The GPAA study is the first large-scale investigation of its kind in African populations. It has also pioneered new tools, such as the STAIR Coach mobile app for trauma care, and has expanded its research into other neuropsychiatric conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The Brain and Mind Institute (BMI) at the Aga Khan University is dedicated to strengthening mental health research and interventions across East Africa and Central/South Asia through a collaborative approach that connects academics, researchers, and community stakeholders.