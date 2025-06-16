Shares

Aga Khan University has been selected to participate in the 2025 Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI. Afya Gemma, an AI-powered clinical decision support platform developed by Aga Khan University Data Innovation Office, has been selected from nearly 3,000 global applications

Google.org launched an open call to find the next Accelerator cohort, providing resources to help address barriers that prevent the social sector from harnessing the power of generative AI. Participants of the Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI will receive a share of $30M alongside six months of structured support. They will have access to dedicated assistance from Google employees, technical training, and Google Cloud credits to build gen AI-powered solutions.

With this support, Afya Gemma will scale its efforts to equip clinicians across Kenya with real-time, evidence-based guidance tailored to local healthcare realities. The platform integrates anonymized health records from a Kenyan Electronic Health Record (EHR) repository developed by Aga Khan University for research, alongside Kenya-specific clinical guidelines. It will also have a curated library of peer-reviewed research studies, enabling clinicians to make more informed decisions via natural language queries.

“We’re honoured to join the 2025 Google.org Accelerator,” said Farhana Alarakhiya, Chief Data Innovation Officer, Aga Khan University and Principal Investigator for Afya Gemma. “In Kenya, just over 10,000 doctors serve more than 52 million people—leaving vast gaps in access to specialist expertise, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Afya Gemma was built to help close this gap. By harnessing generative AI, we’re democratizing clinical knowledge, making it instantly accessible to frontline healthcare workers through natural language queries in English and Swahili. With Google.org’s support, we can accelerate the localization and refinement of our models, ensuring that even the most remote clinics have access to the same quality of insights as urban hospitals.”

Afya Gemma will be deployed in 40 facilities across the network of Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) and Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) facilities. It will focus on bridging the research-practice gap and enhancing care quality through AI. The platform’s multilingual interface ensures accessibility across Kenya’s diverse healthcare workforce, and its insights are rooted in region-specific disease trends and protocols.