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The Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi (AKUH-N) has officially inaugurated its new Specialty and Executive Clinic in the Gigiri district.

The new clinic is designed to provide specialized care to the residents and professional communities of Gigiri, Nyari, Runda, Redhill Road, and the greater Limuru Road corridor. This brings its total network to 54 outpatient medical centers across the region.

The Gigiri clinic is a multi-disciplinary center offering a sophisticated range of medical expertise. Patients can now access consultants in fields including:

Internal Medicine: Cardiology, Endocrinology, Neurology, and Nephrology.

Specialized Care: Haematology-Oncology, Pulmonology, and Dermatology.

Family & Wellness: Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Family Medicine, and Dental/Optical services.

Mental Health & Prevention: Counselling Psychology and comprehensive Vaccination programs.

The clinic also features a dedicated Executive Wellness suite, bolstered by on-site diagnostic capabilities such as Ultrasound and X-ray services.

AKUH-N Chief Executive Officer Rashid Khalani said: “Increasing access to specialised quality care is central to our strategy. Specialist clinics at our outreach centres are staffed by the same consultants from the main hospital, ensuring patients receive the same high standard of care close to where they live and work,” Khalani stated.

The launch of the Gigiri clinic is part of a broader strategy to bring the hospital to the patient. Beyond physical clinics, AKUH,N has bolstered its Homecare Services, which now include: