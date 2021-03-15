Shares

Insurance provider, UAP Old Mutual, has enhanced its claim processes to ensure quick and efficient settlement of customers’ claims requests.

The company has said that it is collaborating with more banks and mobile service providers to ensure that most claims are processed promptly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic period. In the course of last year, the company paid out several COVID-19-related medical and death claims.

“We continue to innovate and are revamping our customer service offering and from a claims’ perspective, we are among the fastest claims settlement company,” said Arthur Oginga, the UAP Old Mutual Group CEO, during the launch of a new medical clinic by the Aga Khan University Hospital at the Mountain View Mall along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi. This is the 50th outpatient medical centre operated by the hospital in East Africa.

Mr. Oginga said the company will continue to explore for additional ways on how to make the claims process more seamless. He added that the company is committed to developing products and services that meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

“The key thing for insurance industry players is ensuring the promise is kept because we sell a promise to customers. At UAP Old Mutual, we pride ourselves in keeping our promises and I am sure my colleagues across the industry all strive to do the same,” he further explained.

Aga Khan University Hospital and UAP Old Mutual have a long-standing partnership spanning 20 years and ranks as the biggest provider of medical services to the insurance company customers. The two have also partnered around healthcare and education during the COVID-19 pandemic period as well as through product development such as tele-medicine.

On his part, Rashid Khalani, the Acting CEO, Aga Khan University Hospital, said, “Through this strategy, our specialists are now conducting regular clinics within our outreach medical centres, enabling our patients to receive quality specialized care in their neighbourhoods. In this clinic for example, we are already running the paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dental and ENT clinics.”