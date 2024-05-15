Shares

Old Mutual Group and its subsidiary, Faulu Microfinance Bank, recently took part in an exercise targeting 500 families in Nyeri County affected by floods. The support program was done in partnership with the County Government of Nyeri, and offered aid in kind to affected communities displaced from their homes by floods.

The company provided food supplies, blankets and other essentials to the affected households during the exercise led by the Group CEO Mr. Arthur Oginga.

Speaking at the event, Oginga expressed his concern for Kenyans facing despair during these challenging times. He emphasized the importance of extending a helping hand and shared that as Old Mutual Group, they would extend their support to other areas in the country experiencing heavy rainfall and offer assistance.

“It is crucial to engage with locals and actively work towards finding solutions. In partnership with the County Government, we are dedicated to making a significant difference through our initiatives, ensuring sustainability in the face of climate change. We have initiated tree planting activities in the Aberdare Ranges as a measure to mitigate climate change and contribute towards environmental rehabilitation. We aim to further encourage communities, the private sector, and the government to prioritize environmental protection,” he said

On his part, Nyeri County Governor H.E. Mutahi Kahiga stated, “We sincerely appreciate the contribution and support of Old Mutual and other allied partners in standing with the people of Nyeri during these challenging times. The effects of extreme weather patterns mean that nature, in its worst form, can be dangerous, and we need joint efforts such as planting trees, improving infrastructure, and promoting environmental awareness to address the root causes,” stated Governor Kahiga.

Old Mutual Group East Africa is committed to sustaining this program into the future. The company anticipates engaging in discussions aimed at combating and alleviating human suffering resulting from the flood crisis.