Isuzu East Africa (Isuzu EA) has officially launched the locally assembled Isuzu mu-X luxury SUV.
This milestone, celebrated on February 2, 2026, marks the completion of the company’s transition to a 100% locally assembled product portfolio. The transition to local assembly for the mu-X began in November 2025.
The shift to local assembly has yielded a significant win for the Kenyan consumer: affordability. By utilizing tax incentives tied to local production, Isuzu EA has slashed the retail price of the luxury SUV by an impressive 27%.
|Variant
|New Retail Price
|Previous Price
|1.9-Litre mu-X
|Ksh. 8.9 Million
|N/A (New Entry)
|3.0-Litre mu-X
|Ksh. 9.9 Million
|Ksh. 13.5 Million
“Because of the trust and loyalty of our customers, we are now able to bring the mu-X closer to them,” said Rita Kavashe, Managing Director of Isuzu East Africa. “These vehicles are built specifically for their driving needs and lifestyle, offering better availability and shorter delivery timelines.”
Junichi Kubo, President of Isuzu Motors International Operations, revealed that Kenya is the first overseas market to assemble the mu-X, an exception to the brand’s global strategy of centralizing production in Thailand.
“The plant operations managed here fully meet the high-quality standards expected by our mother plant,” Kubo stated, expressing high confidence in the Kenyan workforce.
Isuzu EA’s latest move builds on a broader strategy that includes the 2024 acquisition of UD Trucks distribution and the expansion of Level III assembly programs.