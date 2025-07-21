Shares

SGA Security and ISUZU East Africa have signed a partnership to improve operational efficiency, expand capacity, and enhance service delivery across the East African region.

Under the terms of this agreement, Isuzu East Africa will supply Isuzu NMR 85H (cab and chassis), which will be customized into Cash-in-Transit (CIT) and Courier vehicles to support SGA’s expanding need for secure and efficient transportation of valuables.

The partnership commenced on 17th July 2025. The investments made by SGA Security related to the partnership is valued at approximately USD 3 million (Approximately Ksh. 387.6 million) and will be executed in phases, starting in Uganda and Tanzania.

This collaboration is designed to improve SGA’s service efficiency, reduce fleet maintenance costs, and standardise operations using a high-performance vehicle platform.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Jules Delahaije, CEO & Chairman, SGA Security Group, emphasised that the partnership was a strategic investment in reliability, safety, and scale, which will strengthen the company’s capacity to transport bulk goods safely, efficiently, and on time in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“This partnership with ISUZU East Africa marks a significant milestone in our regional growth strategy. With ISUZU’s proven track record in reliability and performance, we are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our ability to serve our clients more effectively and securely across East Africa,” said Jules Delahaije.

The Isuzu NMR 85H trucks are tailored for the rigorous demands of CIT operations, reinforcing SGA’s position as a trusted provider of security and logistics solutions across East Africa.

Rita Kavashe, Chair of the Board and Managing Director of Isuzu East Africa, lauded the collaboration as a demonstration of shared values in service excellence:

“We are proud to partner with SGA Security, a brand that, like Isuzu, is synonymous with trust and reliability. The Isuzu NMR 85H trucks are engineered for high performance and durability, making them ideal for the demanding Cash-in-Transit application. Through our strong after sales support and extensive dealer network, we will ensure SGA enjoys maximum uptime and operational efficiency as they scale their services regionally.”