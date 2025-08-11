Shares

Isuzu East Africa has broken ground on a new Ksh. 31 billion Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Lukenya, Machakos. The event was attended by the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, Hon. Lee Kinyanjui who also toured the company’s Nairobi plant.

Speaking during the plant tour, Hon Kinyanjui commended Isuzu EA for its continued investment in local automotive manufacturing and job creation, highlighting the company’s role in advancing Kenya’s industrialization agenda and regional economic integration within the East African Community.

“I am encouraged by Isuzu EA’s commitment to local assembly and value addition, which directly supports our government’s efforts to grow the manufacturing sector,” said Hon. Kinyanjui.

The visit culminated in the official groundbreaking of the new Isuzu EA Parts Distribution Centre in Lukenya, along Mombasa Road. The PDC is designed to enhance efficiency in genuine spare parts logistics and support the growing needs of dealers, stockists, mechanics and vehicle owners across the region.

Valued at a total investment of Ksh 3.1 billion, Rita said the centre is part of Isuzu EA’s holistic business strategy to make genuine parts accessible through local outlets.

This new facility is a key milestone in our strategy to expand aftersales support and improve service delivery to our customers across Kenya and beyond,” explained Rita.

The PDC centre is part of Isuzu EA five-year Medium Term Plan 2026-2030. Under this, the company will be transforming into a Commercial Mobility Solutions Company, expanding beyond product offerings to deliver holistic, smart, and connected transport ecosystems.

The PDC groundbreaking comes ahead of Isuzu EA’s 50th Anniversary in September. It is expected to be completed by November.