Security firm SGA Security has issued a strong appeal to key players in the real estate sector to embed comprehensive home security solutions at the fundamental design stage of any property.

The call-to-action came during a dedicated art and home security exhibition, “The Future of Home Security Solutions,” hosted in collaboration with Elements Luxury Living. The event served as a showcase for a new reality: one where safety, simplicity, innovation, and design can seamlessly coexist within modern residential spaces.

SGA Security highlighted its home security solution which integrates multiple layers of protection:

CCTV cameras

Panic alarm systems

Intrusion detection

Medical emergency response

Home insurance

Speaking at the event, SGA Security Chief Commercial Officer Jackson Mbuthia was unequivocal about the necessity of integrating security planning from the very beginning of the development process.

“Nine times out of ten when someone is building or looking to move into a house, they will think of everything else but the security inside the house,” stated Mr. Mbuthia. “Security should never be an afterthought; it should be built into the DNA of every home. As we design the homes of tomorrow, we must think about how safety, comfort, and technology can coexist. Our goal is to inspire developers and homeowners to see security as an essential part of modern living, not just an add-on.”

Elements Luxury Living is known for developing elegant villas, such as those in Grevillea Grove, which already incorporate high-end security features like motion and vibration sensors alongside luxurious amenities, reinforcing the message of integrated design.

SGA further urged property developers to embrace wireless security systems for their superior efficiency as compared to older, less adaptable wired setups.