SGA Security Kenya has partnered with Electric Transits Africa to introduce Electric Vehicles (EVs) to its Security Alarm Response fleet.

The newly acquired Electric Vehicles will support SGA’s rapid alarm response services while contributing to a measurable reduction in the company’s carbon emissions.

“We are proud to be the first security firm in Kenya to adopt electric vehicles in our fleet operations,” said SGA Kenya Country Manager, Lucas Ndolo. “This collaboration with Electric Transits Africa is more than just a fleet upgrade; it is a meaningful step in our long-term goal of building a more sustainable, eco-conscious future for our business and the communities we serve,” added Ndolo.

Electric Transits Africa (ETA), an electric mobility company in East Africa, will provide the vehicles as well as technical support.

“We are very proud to support SGA in its ambition to reduce its climate impact and to position it as a frontrunner in sustainability. The deployment of these electric vehicles is a pilot initiative, with plans to scale in the future as part of a broader strategy to shift towards clean, energy-efficient mobility solutions across all SGA operations,” said Electric Transits Africa, Co-Founder and CEO, Wout van Blommestein.

By integrating electric vehicles into daily security operations, SGA Security Kenya aims to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower carbon footprint and encourage innovation in green mobility within the private security sector.

“SGA Security Group has adopted ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) principles as part of its strategy. Therefore, I am very proud of this excellent initiative as it fits into our sustainability goals and contributes to a cleaner, more resilient future,” said SGA Security Group, Chairman & CEO, Jules Delahaije.

“We celebrate the successful partnership between SGA Security and Electric Transit Africa—two innovative Dutch affiliate companies—whose collaboration marks a significant step toward a greener future with the integration of electric vehicles into the SGA fleet,” said Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Henk Jan Bakker.

“The successful unveiling of electric vehicles as part of SGA Security’s fleet is a remarkable milestone in the journey toward net-zero carbon emissions. This initiative not only reflects a strong commitment to sustainability but also demonstrates how green innovation can be seamlessly embedded into core business operations,” said Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, H.E. Peter Maddens.