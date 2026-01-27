Shares

Superior Homes Kenya has officially signaled its latest expansion into the Nairobi metropolitan area with the groundbreaking of The Orchards at Northlands. It is a Ksh. 3 billion residential development in Kiambu County. The project underscores a robust confidence in the regional real estate sector as the market enters 2026.

Spanning 25 acres within the expansive Northlands City, the development is designed to offer a lifestyle that balances modern architectural aesthetics with functional green spaces. The project will consist of 130 units, featuring a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom townhouses and villas.

Speaking during the ceremony, Superior Homes Managing Director Ian Henderson emphasized that the project is a direct response to a sophisticated buyer profile. “The demand for quality housing around Nairobi remains strong,” Henderson noted. “This project reflects our confidence in the market and our focus on delivering developments that are well-thought-through, planned, and built for long-term value.”

The Orchards is positioned as a prime investment destination due to its proximity to major transit arteries, including the Eastern Bypass and the Thika Superhighway. This connectivity links residents to Nairobi’s primary commercial hubs, prestigious schools, and recreational facilities.

Registered in 2004, Superior Homes Kenya PLC has established itself as a pioneer of the master-planned gated community concept in East Africa. The company’s portfolio includes landmark developments such as Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Pazuri at Vipingo, and the Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge.