Shares

Real estate developer Superior Homes Kenya has launched a Ksh. 30 billion gated community rea estate project in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Dubbed Kofi Ridge, the 240 acre gated community features a range of three bedroom townhouses, four and five bedroom bungalows, and five bedroom villas. It is located 12 kilometres drive off the Thika Superhighway from Kimbo area, with access from Ruiru town via Kiganjo Road.

Speaking during the launch event, Superior Homes Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Shiv Arora noted that the company has over the past 20 years showcased a proven track record in delivering unique real estate products tailored to meet the needs of their investors.

“As a company, we have been able to successfully deliver quality and unique real estate offerings to our investors. We ensure that we give attention to detail and this is evident in every aspect of the design for Kofi Ridge, from the striking architectural features to the high-end finishes and amenities. Having ventured in different counties across the country, we are excited to also get this opportunity to not only invest but also offer our products to investors within Kiambu County,” said Superior Homes CEO Shiv Arora.

The development comes with features that include a security barrier gate, internet provision, cabro roads and pavements, electricity and water supply, solar street lighting, 24 hour security with regular patrols, open spaces and gardens.

“Kofi Ridge features executive amenities that foster a vibrant community where residents can socialise and enjoy the estates’ offerings. With a focus on security, privacy, and proximity to essential amenities, it is the perfect choice for those seeking a high-quality lifestyle away from the urban hustle,” said Superior Homes Managing Director Ian Henderson.

Superior Homes Kenya is a real estate development company that was registered in 2004. The company has developed four developments namely, Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Fadhili Retirement Village, Pazuri at Vipingo, Sundowner Hotel in Athi River and the Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge in Nakuru County.