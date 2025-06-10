Shares

Superior Homes Kenya (SHK) and HFC Kenya have signed an MOU to link potential homeowners with quality housing + affordable mortgages. HFC Kenya is owned by HF Group.

Under this partnership, HF Group will provide concessional mortgage financing at a rate of 9.5%. The agreement also includes a 20-year loan term and a commitment to quick loan approvals, ensuring a seamless home acquisition process for buyers.

Speaking during the event, Superior Homes Kenya Managing Director, Ian Henderson, described the partnership as a timely response to Kenya’s evolving housing demand and emphasized the company’s commitment to offering communities of value to their investors.

“This partnership is a game-changer for Kenya’s real estate sector. By combining Superior Homes’ expertise in master-planned communities with HF Group’s innovative financing solutions, we are empowering more Kenyans to achieve their dream of homeownership while contributing to sustainable urban development,” said Superior Homes Managing Director, Ian Henderson.

For Kenya’s real estate sector, the collaboration addresses a critical financing gap, encouraging more Kenyans to opt for structured mortgages over slow, savings-based construction. The two entities have emphasized their intent to support the creation of integrated communities that include critical infrastructure and essential amenities.

Speaking during the event, HFC Managing Director Peter Mugeni said, “As a company, we finance end buyers and therefore, this partnership is important for us, and we are happy to collaborate with partners such as Superior Homes who create long-term, sustainable communities. We are founder members of KMRS and therefore, we are able to offer mortgage financing to end buyers at rates that are below 10%, fixed for a period of up to 15 to 20 years.”