Shares

Superior Homes Kenya has announced the appointment of the founder Ian Henderson as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the real estate development company.

Current Chief Executive Officer Shiv Arora will be stepping down from his role, effective December 31, 2025.

Ian Henderson, the Founder and Managing Director of Superior Homes Kenya, will assume a more direct leadership role in the business. He will take over the oversight of daily operations and strategic priorities following Arora’s departure.

Mr. Arora served as CEO for the past five years, a period during which he guided the company through pivotal moments, including the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, Superior Homes achieved significant milestones, including:

Expansion to new development projects.

Growth in sales and revenue.

Further institutionalization of the business and strengthening of governance.

“Shiv has been an instrumental figure in the growth and success of Superior Homes over the past five years, and we are eternally grateful to him for the leadership and dedication he has shown,” said Ian Henderson, Managing Director, Superior Homes Kenya. “On behalf of all Superior Homes Kenya colleagues, I wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Superior Homes Kenya PLC is a family-owned real estate development company established in 2004. The company pioneered the open-plan gated community concept in East Africa. Its diverse portfolio includes Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Lukenya Plains in Machakos County, Pazuri at Vipingo in Kilifi County, and Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge in Nakuru County.