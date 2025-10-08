Shares

Bamburi Cement and Superior Homes Kenya, through a joint Corporate Social Investment initiative, are hosting a free eye screening campaign for truck drivers along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

The initiative, themed “Healthy Eyes, Safer Roads,” will run from October 7th to 11th, 2025, at the Supastop facility in Sultan Hamud, targeting over 2,000 truck drivers.

Drivers will receive eyesight tests, complimentary corrective eyewear (spectacles), and health education focused on vision care and general wellness. The campaign aims to improve driver well-being and directly address impaired vision as a critical cause of road accidents.

Road safety remains an urgent concern in Kenya, with the 2023 economic survey linking driver health to road fatalities. Data shows that 10.7% of previously screened drivers were found unfit to drive due to vision-related complications.

Faith Wambui, Superior Homes CSR Co-ordinator, noted that Supastop was created as a secure and modern stopover facility, and this campaign aligns perfectly with its mission.

“By offering free eye screenings and corrective care, we are not only serving the transport community but also contributing to safer highways for all road users,” said Wambui. “Healthy drivers are key to safer roads, and eyesight is a critical part of that equation. Through this campaign, we are shining a light on an often-overlooked factor in road safety.”

Mohit Kapoor, CEO of Bamburi Cement PLC, reinforced the brand’s commitment to safety.

“At Bamburi Cement, safety is at the heart of everything we do… By supporting eye wellness checks, we are reinforcing our belief that healthier drivers make for safer roads, protecting lives and ensuring a safer future for all,” Kapoor stated.

The Supastop facility, developed by Superior Homes and launched in 2024, provides essential amenities like secure parking, accommodation, health facilities, and prayer rooms.

The initiative is supported by partners, including the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Kenya Transporters Association, Kilome Hospital, and the County Transport Committee.