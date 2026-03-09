The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has officially launched its Instant Fines Traffic Management System. Moving away from manual police stops, the new system uses a network of 1,000 cameras to detect violations and notify offenders in real-time.
Here is the comprehensive breakdown of how the system works and the specific fines motorists now face.
How the system works
The new enforcement model is fully automated, relying on 700 fixed and 300 mobile speed cameras deployed across major highways and urban centers.
- Detection: Cameras capture traffic violations (speeding, lane hopping, etc.) automatically.
- Notification: The system identifies the vehicle owner and sends a traffic violation notification via SMS to their registered mobile number.
- Payment: Fines must be paid within 7 days through the KCB Group branch network.
- Penalties for Delay: If not paid within the week, the fine begins accruing interest. Furthermore, the driver and vehicle will be blacklisted from all NTSA digital services (such as logbook transfers or license renewals) until the debt is cleared.
- Demerit Points: The system also tracks driver behavior through a Merit and Demerit scheme, which could lead to license suspensions for repeat offenders.
The Instant Fine price list
NTSA has identified 37 specific traffic violations eligible for instant fines. Fines range from Ksh 500 to Ksh 10,000 depending on the severity.
1. Speeding Violations
Speeding fines are now tiered based on how much you exceed the limit:
- 1–5 kph over: Warning (No fine)
- 6–10 kph over: Ksh 500
- 11–15 kph over: Ksh 3,000
- 16–20 kph over: Ksh 10,000
2. Documentation & Compliance
- Driving without plates (or improperly fixed): Ksh 10,000
- Driving without a valid inspection certificate: Ksh 10,000
- Failure to renew driving license: Ksh 1,000
- Failure to carry/produce license on demand: Ksh 1,000
- Driving a PSV while unqualified: Ksh 5,000
- Learner failing to exhibit ‘L’ stickers: Ksh 1,000
3. Driving Conduct
- Driving on a pavement or pedestrian walkway: Ksh 5,000
- Obstructing traffic/parking in a dangerous position: Ksh 10,000
- Disobeying traffic signs or police signals: Ksh 3,000
- Failure to stop when flagged by a police officer: Ksh 5,000
- Using a mobile phone while driving: Ksh 2,000
- Driving a PSV with tinted windows/windscreen: Ksh 3,000
4. Safety Equipment
- Failure to wear a seatbelt: Ksh 500
- Missing/non-standard seatbelts: Ksh 1,000 per seat
- Failure to carry reflective triangles (lifesavers): Ksh 2,000
- Failure to fit a speed governor (PSV/Commercial): Ksh 10,000
- Motorcycle rider without protective gear: Ksh 1,000
5. Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) & Pedestrians
- Touting: Ksh 3,000
- Picking/dropping passengers at non-designated spots: Ksh 3,000 (Driver) / Ksh 1,000 (Passenger)
- PSV driver/conductor without uniform/badge: Ksh 2,000
- Pedestrian willfully obstructing vehicles: Ksh 500
- Traveling with body parts outside a moving vehicle: Ksh 1,000
The NTSA Instant Fines system is intended to reduce corruption by removing human intervention and ensuring that every violation is recorded digitally. Motorists are urged to ensure their contact details are updated on the NTSA portal to receive notifications promptly and avoid the accumulation of interest on unpaid fines.