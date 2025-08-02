Shares

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has clarified that a recent notice about updating vehicle records and duty status only applies to motorists whose information is incorrect or outdated. If your vehicle details and duty status are already correct, you can disregard the notice.

The initial notice, issued on July 29, caused confusion among motorists. The NTSA has since confirmed that the update process is free of charge and is intended to improve data accuracy, enhance transparency, curb fraud, and verify vehicle authenticity.

To initiate the update, owners must submit a duty record update request letter, including their contact information, to the nearest NTSA office. This letter will be stamped as proof of receipt. Additionally, vehicle owners need to provide copies of their IDs, the original vehicle logbook, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) entry document, and a duty payment receipt. This update module is designed to assist various entities, including financial institutions, government agencies, insurance companies, dealers, and companies.

The NTSA aims to complete the updating process and send a notification to the vehicle owner within seven working days for document collection. This record update service is free of charge, with documents available for collection Monday through Friday during working hours. For collection, individuals must present the stamped request letter and their original ID, while entities require an authorization letter.

To complete the update, motorists need to provide:

* A KRA entry document

* The original logbook

* A copy of their identification card

* A duty payment receipt