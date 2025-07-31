Shares

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has mandated that all motor vehicle and motorcycle owners update their records and tax status. NTSA Director General George Njao confirmed that a new vehicle update tool and module are now available on the authority’s portal.

To initiate the update, owners must submit a duty record update request letter, including their contact information, to the nearest NTSA office. This letter will be stamped as proof of receipt. Additionally, vehicle owners need to provide copies of their IDs, the original vehicle logbook, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) entry document, and a duty payment receipt. This update module is designed to assist various entities, including financial institutions, government agencies, insurance companies, dealers, and companies.

The NTSA aims to complete the updating process and send a notification to the vehicle owner within seven working days for document collection. This record update service is free of charge, with documents available for collection Monday through Friday during working hours. For collection, individuals must present the stamped request letter and their original ID, while entities require an authorization letter.

Following the receipt of updated records, vehicle owners are required to apply for a duplicate logbook through their eCitizen account on the NTSA Service portal. This step incurs a fee of Ksh. 2550 and requires a duty-free logbook, with the logbook generation taking three working days. The NTSA also warns against unauthorized persons or unofficial channels offering to fast-track services and advises reporting such instances to the nearest NTSA office or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).