The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has introduced new digital initiatives to streamline the application process for reflective number plates and motor vehicle inspections, significantly reducing the time citizens spend on these services. The new processes are fully automated and accessible through the eCitizen platform.
The NTSA has eliminated the manual paperwork previously required for applying for new number plates. The entire process is now conducted online via the eCitizen portal. Applicants are only required to submit a colored copy of their vehicle’s logbook and pictures of their existing number plates.
The simplified, three-step application process allows users to track the status of their requests online and receive real-time SMS notifications. The NTSA aims to process all applications within a target of seven working days.
The motor vehicle inspection process has also been automated to enhance efficiency. Motorists can now book and pay the Ksh. 1,050 inspection fee directly on the eCitizen platform. The physical inspection itself has been streamlined, reducing the number of steps from 25 to just nine.
This automation has effectively cut down the time spent at inspection centers to under 20 minutes. Inspectors now use digital tablets for paperless checks and to upload vehicle photos for validation.
In cases where a vehicle fails the inspection, motorists are granted a 13-day grace period to fix the identified defects. A free re-inspection is provided after the repairs are completed. The NTSA has also integrated the inspection results with its mobile app, allowing law enforcement officers to verify a vehicle’s inspection status instantly. It remains an offense to operate a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate.