Superior Homes Kenya has unveiled its latest coastal project, Sunset Creek Kilifi. This residential estate offers serviced quarter-acre plots in a secure, gated community.

The development is located next to the Mandharini Resort in Kilifi County. It carries an estimated value of Ksh. 1 billion and is geared toward investors and homeowners seeking tranquil coastal living.

Sunset Creek Kilifi is perfectly situated to be a regional hub for leisure and commerce.

It lies just 3 KM off the Malindi-Mombasa Highway and is 10 KM from Kilifi town.

Its mid-lying position places it equidistant between the major cities of Mombasa and Malindi, giving residents convenient access to the region's top tourist destinations and vibrant urban centers.

The estate is set to offer residents scenic views overlooking the tranquil Kilifi Creek.

The launch of Sunset Creek follows the strong market success of Superior Homes’ previous venture in the county, Pazuri at Vipingo, where all self-build plots have been fully sold out.

Superior Homes Kenya Managing Director Ian Henderson emphasized the project’s focus on sustainable community building.

“Sunset Creek Kilifi is for the homeowner and investor who wants to own the tranquility of the Coast without sacrificing on quality or accessibility,” stated Henderson. “Our vision is to provide a secure, well-planned community where families can build their dream homes.”

Superior Homes is ensuring that all serviced plots at Sunset Creek are delivered with essential infrastructure. The gated community will be fully serviced with:

Reliable access roads

Power and water connections

Comprehensive drainage systems

Furthermore, the estate will include communal areas and convenience shops.