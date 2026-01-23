Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its iconic flagship brand Tusker, announced a Ksh. 40 million sponsorship for the upcoming HSBC SVNS2 tournament.

The event is set to take place on February 14th and 15th at the Nyayo National Stadium. The tournament marks a historic first for Nairobi, as the city prepares to host the world in a high-stakes competition that serves as the gateway to the elite HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Ksh. 40 million package has been partitioned to ensure the event meets international standards. Half of the funding, Ksh. 20 million, has been allocated to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for operational and logistical requirements. To ensure a vibrant atmosphere for fans, Ksh. 12 million is dedicated to experiential initiatives, while the remaining Ksh. 8 million will drive marketing and publicity efforts to maximize the tournament’s local and international reach.

The two-day spectacle will feature 12 elite teams split equally between the men’s and women’s categories. For the home fans, all eyes will be on Kenya’s national teams, Shujaa and the Lionesses.

Competing on home soil offers a unique advantage for the Kenyan sides as they begin their promotion campaign. The tournament represents the first step in their journey to reclaim their spots in the primary HSBC World Rugby Series, fueled by the energy of a home crowd.

Speaking at the launch held at EABL headquarters, Tusker’s Head of Mainstream Beer, Christine Kariuki, emphasized the cultural significance of the partnership.

“Rugby has a unique ability to unite Kenyans across all walks of life,” Kariuki said. “Hosting the HSBC SVNS2 in Nairobi is a celebration of the growth of the game in this region. Tusker believes in creating moments that allow people to stand tall, and this historic tournament is exactly that kind of occasion.”

Kenya Rugby Union Chairperson Harriet Okach expressed her gratitude to KBL for their unwavering commitment to the sport.

“Tusker has walked alongside Kenyan rugby for many years, and this partnership has only grown stronger,” Okach remarked. “Their support is crucial not just for the logistical success of the event, but for enhancing the overall fan experience. We are confident in our ability to deliver a world-class tournament that will live long in the memory of rugby fans.”