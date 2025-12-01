Shares

World Rugby has officially selected Kenya to host the opening tournament of the HSBC SVNS 2. It is scheduled for February 14th – 15th, 2026 and will launch the second season of the revamped global sevens circuit.

The Nairobi tournament will serve as the curtain-raiser for the three-leg HSBC SVNS 2 calendar. By securing the first stop, Kenya precedes subsequent rounds set to take place in Brazil and Uruguay.

The two-day festival promises high-intensity competition across both the men’s and women’s divisions as teams battle for crucial early momentum in their bid for core status promotion.

The Nairobi leg will feature a strong mix of established sevens nations and rising regional powers:

Division Confirmed Competing Teams Men’s Division Kenya (Host), USA, Uruguay, Germany Women’s Division Kenya Lionesses (Host), Brazil, China, Spain

The Men’s Division fixtures are anticipated to be high-stakes clashes between four teams vying aggressively for a strong start. Similarly, the Women’s Division will see the Kenya Lionesses looking to capitalize on passionate home support against experienced international opponents like Brazil and Spain.

The announcement was met with immense enthusiasm by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

In her statement, Harriet Okach, KRU Chairperson, emphasised the far-reaching positive impact the hosting duties will have on the sport nationally.

“Kenya Rugby Union is honoured by the trust World Rugby has placed in us to host the HSBC SVNS 2 on 14th – 15th February 2026. This milestone presents a significant opportunity for Kenya Rugby and the nation at large,” Okach stated. “Hosting this event will strengthen our global presence, expand commercial potential, and, critically, inspire the next generation of players.”

Okach concluded by underlining the KRU’s commitment to delivering a flawless event: “We are committed to delivering an exceptional, world-class event that showcases elite rugby, celebrates our fans, and highlights the unique cultural vibrancy of Kenya. We look forward to welcoming the global rugby family to Nairobi for an unforgettable SVNS experience.”