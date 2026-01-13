Shares

Kenya is officially poised to take center stage in the global rugby arena as World Rugby selected Nairobi to host the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 circuit. The tournament is scheduled to take place on February 14th and 15th, 2026, at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The event marks the beginning of a revamped three-leg global calendar that will see the competition move from Nairobi to Brazil and Uruguay. For the host nation, the tournament is more than just a series of matches; it is a vital opportunity for both the Men’s and Women’s national teams to secure early momentum in their pursuit of core status promotion.

For fans looking to be part of the Valentine’s Day weekend action, ticket sales have officially commenced via the TikoHUB platform. Organizers have released Early Bird rates to encourage supporters to secure their spots ahead of the expected sell-out crowds.

Ticket pricing

Regular Admission early bird: Ksh. 300 (per day)

Regular Admission advance: Ksh. 500 (per day)

Regular Admission gate: Ksh. 750 (per day)

VIP Experience early bird : Ksh. 2,000 (per day)

VIP Experience advance : Ksh. 2,500 (per day)

VIP Experience gate: Ksh. 3,000 (per day)

The VIP package offers fans premium seating and a closer view of the action as the Kenya Shujaa and Lionesses battle international rivals.

The Nairobi leg will feature a fierce lineup of established rugby nations and rising powers. The confirmed competing teams include: