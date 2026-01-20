Shares

Kenya Cane has officially handed over a newly constructed chicken coop and a flock of 100 chickens to the Suvirio Women’s Self-Help Group in Voi. This initiative aims to bolster the livelihoods of the widows-led collective as they navigate socio-economic and climate-related hurdles in the Coastal region.

Established in 2013 in Mwatete, Taita, the Suvirio Women’s Self-Help Group was born out of a shared need for mutual support. What began as a cassava farming venture has evolved into a thriving poultry business, providing a more stable and scalable income stream through the sale of eggs and poultry.

To date, the group’s collective efforts have yielded life-changing results:

Constructed 18 houses for their most vulnerable members.

Utilized table banking to fund university education and professional placements for their children.

Successfully transitioned to poultry farming to counter unpredictable agricultural cycles.

The contribution from Kenya Cane is designed to scale the group’s production capacity. This support brings them closer to their long-term objectives, which include purchasing an industrial egg-hatching machine and further expanding their housing projects.

“The True Kenyan Spirit is found in communities like Suvirio, women who choose resilience, unity, and self-determination despite the odds,” said Victor Adada, Kenya Cane Brand Manager. “For us, storytelling must reflect real impact. Supporting these initiatives allows us to amplify authentic Kenyan stories and drive sustainable change at the grassroots.”

Catherine Mwazighe, Chairlady of the Suvirio Women’s Self-Help Group, expressed deep gratitude for the partnership, noting that the new resources represent more than just business inputs, they represent hope.

“This support means growth and dignity for our members,” Mwazighe stated. “The additional housing for our birds and the new flock will allow us to become truly self-sustaining. We are grateful to Kenya Cane for believing in our vision.”