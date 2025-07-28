Shares

Kenya Cane officially unveiled its newest variant, Kenya Cane Lemon & Ginger, at a launch event held on Saturday, 26th July 2025 at MKU Pavilion Grounds, Thika. The launch attracted hundreds of fans of the iconic spirit.

The event headlined by Arbantone’s latest sensation, Toxic Lyrikali and MC Azeezah brought together music lovers, loyal Kenya Cane consumers, and culture shapers.

“The turnout, the energy, and the love for the new Lemon & Ginger variant were phenomenal,” said Victor Adada, Brand Manager, Kenya Cane. “We launched this product to celebrate our consumers’ evolving taste and to bring a fresh, local twist to the table and we’re proud of how strongly the market is embracing it.”

There were DJ sets by DJ Gibbz Tha Daq Child and performances by Toxic Lyrikali, Tipsy Gee, Ayrosh, and Stage Revolution Band.

Attendees had the opportunity to taste the new Kenya Cane Lemon & Ginger, that blended the tanginess of lemon with the warm, spicy undertones of ginger creating a smooth modern twist.