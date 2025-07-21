Shares

Kenya Cane will launch its newest flavour Lemon & Ginger this coming Saturday, 26th July 2025 at the MKU Pavilion Grounds in Thika from 2pm.

The new variant blends the tanginess of lemon with the warm, spicy undertones of ginger to create a smooth, modern twist on a classic Kenyan favourite.

“Kenya Cane Lemon & Ginger is a celebration of culture, food, music and fashion, which is a true expression of The True Kenyan Spirit,” said Victor Adada, Brand Manager, Kenya Cane. “This launch is a toast to our consumers who are always evolving. We choose to celebrate them, and their aspirations for the future now, in a way that feels authentically Kenyan.”

The Kenya Cane Lemon & Ginger launch event is open to the public with entry by purchase of Kenya Cane 250ML for 1 ticket or 750ML for 2 tickets at the gate. There will be performances MC Azeezah, DJ Gibbz Tha DaqChild and live performances by Toxic Lyrikali, Tipsy Gee, Ayrosh and Stage Revolution.

The Lemon & Ginger variant is a continuation of the brand’s mission to celebrate Kenyan identity while evolving to meet contemporary taste profiles.