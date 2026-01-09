Shares

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has officially released the results for the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), marking a significant milestone for nearly one million students across the country.

During the official release, KNEC CEO Dr. David Njengere provided a comprehensive breakdown of the 2025 cohort. A total of 993,226 candidates sat for the national examinations, hosted across 10,765 secondary institutions.

The 2025 statistics reveal a notable gender distribution among the candidates:

Female Candidates: 501,214

Male Candidates: 492,019

The administration of this year’s exam was a massive logistical undertaking. Candidates were evaluated in 30 subjects via 74 different papers. KNEC coordinated the distribution of materials through 633 distribution centres (containers) strategically located throughout the country.

Dr. Njengere commended the seamless execution of the field operations, noting that the infrastructure allowed for the secure daily movement of exam materials to even the most remote schools.

Students and parents can now access their results through the official KNEC online portal. The council has outlined a simple four-step process for retrieval:

Visit the Portal: Navigate to results.knec.ac.ke or the main KNEC website. Verification: Enter the candidate’s Index Number and at least one official name. Privacy Agreement: Accept the mandatory privacy and access notice. Retrieval: Click “Search” to view the digital result slip.

KNEC has issued a reminder that any discrepancies or queries regarding the 2025 results must be lodged through the respective Heads of Institutions. Candidates have a 30-day window to submit these queries free of charge; any requests made after this period will attract an administrative fee.