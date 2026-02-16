Shares

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has officially launched its electronic certificate (e-certificate) and online verification system. It was announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.

Starting with the 2023 cohort, candidates sitting for national examinations will now have access to secure, digital versions of their results. The system is designed to solve three primary pain points:

Each e-certificate is equipped with a unique QR code. This allows employers, universities, and foreign institutions to verify credentials instantly, dealing a heavy blow to the “River Road” fake certificate industry. By reducing the need for large-scale physical printing and storage, KNEC aligns itself with global green standards. The system eliminates the need for candidates to travel long distances to KNEC headquarters in South C to verify results or replace lost documents.

“Our aim is to enhance data security, reduce operational costs, and align with global digital transformation standards,” CS Ogamba stated during the launch.

How the system works: QMIS & real-time verification

The backbone of this digital shift is the Query Management Information System (QMIS). The platform is no longer just for resolving result queries; it has evolved into a comprehensive verification hub.

For candidates

Candidates can log into the KNEC QMIS portal using their index numbers and registration details.

Once verified, users can download a secure PDF version of their certificate or share a direct verification link with recruiters.

For employers and institutions

Institutions can confidentially submit certificate details for verification. In partnership with the Public Service Commission (PSC), the system ensures that all government appointments are vetted against the council’s central database in real-time.

The service is currently in its pilot phase, which is expected to conclude by the end of February 2026, followed by a full nationwide rollout.

While the initial phase focuses on the 2023 cohort onwards, KNEC officials have indicated that they are exploring the possibility of digitizing records for candidates who sat for exams before 2023.

The new KNEC digital framework