The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has officially released the performance reports for the 2024 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA).

The release marks a significant milestone for over 1.3 million learners who sat for the assessments in late October 2024. Unlike traditional national exams, these assessments under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) are designed to monitor learner progress rather than provide a pass-or-fail grade, serving as a roadmap for the transition to Junior School.

How to access individual KPSEA results

Parents and guardians can now access their children’s performance reports directly through the KNEC online platform. To view the results, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the KNEC website or the specific KPSEA portal. Provide Candidate Details: You will be required to enter the student’s Assessment Number and at least one of their names as registered. Submit the Request: Click on the “Search” button to generate the report. Download and Print: Once the report is displayed, you can download it as a PDF for your records or for submission during school admission processes.

Accessing KILEA Results

For learners who participated in the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA), tailored for students with special needs, the results are managed primarily through educational institutions.

Headteachers and administrators are advised to log in to the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal using school credentials to download and print individual performance reports for their students.

Assessment Highlights and Statistics

The 2024 assessment cycle saw a massive turnout across the country: