Africa’s experts in communications, media, and branding has convened at the African Union (AU) Headquarters to address the continent’s significant image gap. The two-day meeting, which concluded on 3 December 2025, resulted in the formation of “Opportunity Africa”—a new movement dedicated to unifying and strengthening Africa’s global reputation.

Convened under the auspices of the African Union Commission’s (AUC) Information and Communication Directorate, the gathering signals a major, coordinated effort to shift persistent, negative stereotypes about the continent.

The leaders in attendance form part of a Creative Council, an initiative spearheaded by the advocacy organisation Africa No Filter and chaired by African branding expert, Thebe Ikalafeng. Their primary objective is to shape “Opportunity Africa” into a unified continental platform.

The movement aims to position Africa as the world’s largest untapped opportunity by showcasing innovation, progress, and growth. Its core goals include strengthening Africa’s reputation, promoting cultural confidence, and deepening continental integration.

Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter, emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration.

“This meeting signals a major step in embedding narrative change into Africa’s long-term development agenda,” Makura said. “It is the first of its kind to pull in a truly pan-African collection of experts who are aligning to address one of the continent’s most consequential challenges – the perception gap that costs us over USD 4.2 billion every year and undermines investment, confidence, and our self-belief.”

Gina Din, African communications strategist articulated the sentiment of resolve: “Africa is claiming its story. The Opportunity Africa initiative gives us the structure to do this with honesty, discipline, and ambition. This is more than a campaign – it is a continental decision to speak for ourselves with clarity and pride.”

Kwame Senou, Edelman Regional Advisor for West & Central Africa, highlighted the historical context of the moment. “At a time of triple transition in the world, Africa must reclaim its place in the future,” he stated. “I am excited to be part of the collective effort to drive that ambition. There are many moments where Africans determined their history – this is one of them.”

Thoko Modise, Head of Communications & Digital Marketing at Brand South Africa, framed the effort as building a lasting legacy. “We are growing seeds for a legacy that will benefit future generations. Africa is, and has always been, ready to unleash its greatness to the world!”

The consensus among the Council members, including Samo Onyemelukwe, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Trace TV, was that the convening has successfully transitioned the vision for a positive African narrative into a structured plan for collective action.

Opportunity Africa is an emerging continental movement designed to unify how Africa communicates to itself and to the world, positioning the continent as the world’s largest untapped opportunity.