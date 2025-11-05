Shares

The final two contenders for the World Athletics Female Track Athlete of the Year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol, have ignited a fierce debate among fans and experts, suggesting that the award may be losing relevance by overlooking what many consider to be more historically significant achievements this season.

The controversy is especially sharp given the monumental performances by Kenyan stars Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet, both of whom had seasons punctuated by world records and double gold medals.

Many observers are questioning how the season’s unparalleled achievements by Kipyegon and Chebet could be relegated in favor of the two finalists.

Faith Kipyegon had what many describe as the greatest middle-distance season in history. She broke three world records (1500m, Mile, and 5000m) and clinched a historic double gold (1500m and 5000m) at the World Athletics Championships.

Beatrice Chebet was equally dominant, setting a historic sub-14 world record in the 5km road race and capturing the World Cross Country title.

While the two finalists, Femke Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, are undeniable forces in the sport, their 2023 seasons are arguably less decorated than those of the Kenyan runners. Critics specifically point out that Femke Bol, despite being undefeated in the 400m hurdles and securing a double gold at the World Championships, did not set a personal best (PR) in her main event.

The voting process, which combines input from the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics ‘family,’ and the public through social media, likely played a role in the outcome.

The final social media vote tallies reveal a clear public preference for Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet among the five nominees, who unfortunately did not make the final cut:

Athlete Total Social Media Votes Faith Kipyegon 48,395 Beatrice Chebet 31,334 Femke Bol 23,619 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 21,107 Melissa Jefferson-Wooden 12,227

The fact that the two top vote-getters in the social media segment did not advance to the final two suggests a significant divergence between the preferences of the public and those of the official voting bodies (Council and ‘family’).

The winner of the award is set to be announced on November 30th. Regardless of the final outcome, this selection process has brought a critical focus onto the criteria used to judge athletic excellence when multiple world records and historic achievements are on the line.