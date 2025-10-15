Shares

Minet Kenya is set to host its Annual Golf Tournament on October 17, 2025, at the prestigious Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The exclusive client appreciation and networking event is expected to attract over 250 players. They include clients and corporate leaders from key sectors such as banking, insurance, manufacturing, and professional services.

Minet Group CEO, Joe Onsando, emphasized the strategic importance of the tournament in today’s complex economy. “We are currently operating in an increasingly complex business environment, and strong relationships remain our most valuable asset,” he said. “That’s why we are proud to bring together our clients, partners, and industry peers for a day that reflects the values we uphold, including trust, collaboration, and forward-thinking engagement.”

The Minet Kenya full day tournament will be played on the 18 hole course and will feature competitive awards across several categories. They include Overall Winner, Men’s and Ladies’ Champions, Industry Champion, and various Guest categories. The day will conclude with a prize-giving ceremony and networking reception.

Karen Country Club Captain, Peter Kariuki, highlighted the broader role of the event. “Sport has the unique power to unite communities, bridge cultural divides, and open doors to new possibilities for everyone involved,” he noted. “We are honoured to host Minet Kenya and their guests on our world-class course, and we look forward to an engaging tournament that blends competition with collaboration.”

The Karen Country Club is an 18-hole, Par 72 golf course in Nairobi, established in 1937 on the former coffee estate of author Karen Blixen. It is renowned for its world-class PGA-standard greens, its lush backdrop of the Ngong Hills, and its amenities including a spa, gym, and tennis courts.