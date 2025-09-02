World Rugby Sevens has unveiled a significantly revamped format for the 2026 HSBC SVNS Series, ushering in a new, three-division global model.
This new structure will see the top-tier HSBC SVNS Series reduced from 12 core teams to just eight per gender.
The 2026 season will operate on a new, three-division system:
- Division 1 (HSBC SVNS Series): Eight men’s and eight women’s teams will compete in six high-impact events. These teams are the core of the series, and their spots were secured based on their performance in the 2025 season.
- Division 2 (SVNS 2): This division will feature six teams per gender across three events. Teams in this tier have a clear opportunity to earn their way into the top division.
- Division 3 (Challenger Series): This is a standalone event with eight teams per gender, who qualify through regional competitions. This new structure provides a direct and faster pathway for these teams to advance to a higher division within a single season.
As a result of this new format, the Kenya Sevens men’s team, famously known as Shujaa, will not be a part of the top-tier HSBC SVNS Series for the 2026 season. After finishing outside the top eight in the 2025 campaign, Kenya secured a slot in the newly created SVNS Division 2 through a playoff tournament in Los Angeles. This means they will be competing in the second tier for a chance to climb back up to the elite level.
The Kenya Lionesses, the women’s national team, also secured their place in Division 2, providing both teams a new avenue to compete on the international stage and fight for a return to the top flight.
The confirmed schedule for the Division 1 HSBC SVNS Series and the SVNS World Championships is as follows:
SVNS SERIES
- Dubai: November 29-30, 2025
- Cape Town: December 6-7, 2025
- Singapore: January 31 – February 1, 2026
- Australia*: February 7-8, 2026
- Vancouver: March 7-8, 2026
- USA*: March 14-15, 2026
SVNS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Hong Kong: April 17-19, 2026
- Valladolid: May 29-31, 2026
- Bordeaux: June 5-7, 2026
The specific host cities for the Australian and USA events will be announced in due course.