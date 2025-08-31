Shares

bolttech has announced its entry into the Kenyan market via its partnership with LOOP, the fintech subsidiary of the NCBA Group. The move extends bolttech’s presence in Africa, bringing its protection and insurance solutions to Kenya.

Through this partnership, bolttech and LOOP will launch a new product, LOOP FLEX, a Buy Now Pay Later solution enabling device financing to customers this October. The new programme will make it easier and more affordable for customers to own devices.

The solution combines flexible financing with device protection embedded into the LOOP customer experience. It includes theft, accidental and liquid damage, mechanical breakdown, and extended warranty, with all repairs handled at certified service centres using genuine parts.

Eric Muriuki, CEO, LOOP DFS, “We are delighted to welcome bolttech to Kenya and to partner with a global leader in embedded protection. This partnership enables us to empower our customers with access to the devices they need through transparent and affordable financing powered by LOOP FLEX, as well as give them the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive protection. It’s another step towards delivering innovative, accessible, and digitally driven financial solutions that empower our customers to live and work with confidence”

Stephan Tan, CEO EMEA and Group Chief Investment Officer, bolttech, “Kenya is one of Africa’s most dynamic digital economies and we are proud to enter the market alongside LOOP, a trusted and innovative local partner. Together, we are embedding protection into the device ownership journey, enabling more people to afford and safeguard the technology they rely on every day.”

LOOP FLEX includes comprehensive protection powered by bolttech’s device lifecycle management platform, offering customers: