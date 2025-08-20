Shares

Nigeria defeated Congo 2-0 in their final Group D match of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. The victory, with goals from Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi, restored some pride for Nigeria after they had already been eliminated from the tournament.

Despite the win, it was not enough for Nigeria to progress to the quarter-finals, as Sudan and Senegal secured the top two spots in the group. The match was physical, with a red card for Congo’s Charles Atipo and a rescinded red card for Nigeria after a VAR review. Congo finished last in the group, and Nigeria took third place.

Meanwhile, in the simultaneous fixture in Kampala, Sudan and Senegal drew 0-0, a result that saw both nations reach the quarter-finals with five points each.

Sudan topped the group on goal difference, while Nigeria’s victory lifted them to three points, one short of qualification.

For the first time in CAF history, a major competition is being co-hosted by three nations, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

Here are the quarter-final fixtures for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 22 August 2025

Kenya v Madagascar – 17:00, Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi

Tanzania v Morocco – 20:00, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Sudan v Algeria – 17:00, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City

Uganda v Senegal – 20:00, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala