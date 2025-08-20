Shares

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here are the quarter-final fixtures for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 22 August 2025

Kenya v Madagascar – 17:00, Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi

Tanzania v Morocco – 20:00, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Sudan v Algeria – 17:00, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City

Uganda v Senegal – 20:00, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala