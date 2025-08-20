In a thrilling conclusion to Group D of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, Sudan held defending champions Senegal to a goalless draw at Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium, securing the top spot in the group on goal difference. Senegal finished in second place, also advancing to the quarter-finals.
The match was a tense affair with both teams having chances, but neither could find the back of the net. Sudan’s resilient defense, led by coach Kwesi Appiah, proved to be the difference, keeping their unbeaten streak intact.
With this result, Sudan will now face Algeria in the quarter-finals, while Senegal will take on hosts Uganda. Nigeria, despite a 2-0 win over Congo, failed to qualify from the group. The quarter-finals are set to be a major highlight of the tournament.
For the first time in CAF history, a major competition is being co-hosted by three nations, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here are the quarter-final fixtures for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Quarter-Final Fixtures
Friday, 22 August 2025
Kenya v Madagascar – 17:00, Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi
Tanzania v Morocco – 20:00, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam
Saturday, 23 August 2025
Sudan v Algeria – 17:00, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City
Uganda v Senegal – 20:00, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala