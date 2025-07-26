Shares

Lando Norris has claimed a spectacular pole position for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix in a nail-biting qualifying session at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The McLaren driver delivered a stunning final lap to edge out his teammate, Oscar Piastri, by a mere 0.085 seconds, locking out the front row for the Woking-based team.

In a session marked by changing track conditions and high drama, Norris mastered the challenging circuit with a blistering lap of 1m 40.562s in the final moments of Q3. Piastri, who had been on provisional pole, was forced to settle for second place, but his performance underlines McLaren’s impressive pace this weekend.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from third on the grid, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen lining up alongside him in fourth. Alex Albon continued to impress for Williams, securing a superb fifth place.

The qualifying hour was not without its share of drama. Lewis Hamilton was a shock casualty in Q1, having his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, a major blow for the Mercedes driver. The Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, who had shown strong pace in the earlier Sprint race, were both eliminated in Q2.

The all-McLaren front row sets the stage for a fascinating Belgian Grand Prix, with both drivers in a prime position to challenge for victory. The mixed-up grid, with several top drivers starting out of position, promises an action-packed race at one of motorsport’s most iconic venues.