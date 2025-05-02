Shares

Visa has introduced today at the Visa Global Product Drop, Visa Intelligent Commerce, that enables AI to find and buy products on behalf of customers. This new initiative that opens Visa’s payment network to the developers and engineers building the foundational AI agents transforming commerce.

“Soon people will have AI agents browse, select, purchase and manage on their behalf,” said Visa’s Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jack Forestell. “These agents will need to be trusted with payments, not only by users, but by banks and sellers as well. Just like the shift from physical shopping to online, and from online to mobile, Visa is setting a new standard for a new era of commerce,” said Forestell. “Now, with Visa Intelligent Commerce, AI agents can find, shop and buy for consumers based on their pre-selected preferences. Each consumer sets the limits, and Visa helps manage the rest.”

Visa Intelligent Commerce builds off more than 30 years of expertise working with AI and machine learning to manage risk and fraud to enable safe and secure payment experiences. Together with AI industry leaders including Anthropic, IBM, Microsoft, Mistral AI, OpenAI, Perplexity, Samsung, Stripe and more, Visa will enable personalized, secure AI commerce on a global scale.

“We’re working with companies at the forefront of AI innovation to encourage AI platform participation and support new ways to pay with security and trust as our number one priority,” added Forestell. “Together with our partners, we fully embrace AI’s potential to transform all aspects of commerce, payments and business.”

Visa Intelligent Commerce offers:

AI-Ready Cards: Replaces card details with tokenized digital credentials, enhancing security for consumers and simplifying payment processes for developers. They confirm that a consumer’s chosen agent is allowed to act on a consumer’s behalf and bring identity verification to AI commerce. Only the consumer can instruct the agent on what to do and when to activate a payment credential.

AI-Powered Personalization: The consumer is in control. Consumers share basic Visa spend and purchase insights with their consent to improve agent performance and personalize shopping recommendations.

Simple and Secure AI Payments: Allows consumers to easily set spending limits and conditions, providing clear guidelines for agent transactions. Commerce signals are shared in real-time with Visa, enabling Visa to effect transaction controls and help to manage disputes.

Visa’s payment technologies, including tokenization and authentication APIs, will help enable transactions to be secure and seamless.