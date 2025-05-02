Shares

KCB Racing Team drivers Karan Patel and Nikhil Sachania will take part in the much-anticipated Pearl of Africa Rally slated for May 9 – 11 in Mbarara, Uganda.

Karan Patel is the reigning African Rally Champion. He received Ksh. 5 million sponsorship from KCB to purchase a new engine for his Skoda Fabia Rally2. The car suffered mechanical failure triggered by thick Fesh Fesh dust at the Camp Moran Stage during the 2025 WRC Safari Rally.

Speaking ahead of the competition, KCB Head of Integrated Marketing Nkatha Mutungi said: “Our support for motorsports is largely influenced by the strong desire to put the East Africa region on the global map as a premier motorsports destination. It is part of our broader corporate social responsibility in line with our brand purpose For People. For Better. We will be rooting for our local drivers who will be competing alongside regional heavyweights at this adrenaline-pumping event.”

KCB Uganda has committed Ksh. 9.5 million to support the upcoming Pearl of Africa Rally Championship. The funding will back top Ugandan drivers Mutebi Nasser, Michael George Mukula, and Oscar Ntambi, while a portion will be directed to the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) to aid in event preparations and logistics.

For the first time since 1960, motorsports enthusiasts in Mbarara will witness the thrill of the rally that has traditionally been held in other parts of Uganda.

Nikhil Sachania alongside his navigator Deep Patel will also be making their debut at the event. The duo will be competing in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 car. The competition will be their first since the 2025 WRC Safari Rally where they emerged first in the ARC3 category. Karan and his navigator Tauseef Khan developed mechanical problems and could not finish the race. He has vowed to push the car to the limit in Uganda.

He said: “Tauseef and I are eagerly waiting for the Pearl of Africa Rally. Since the event will be held in Mbarara, it will pose extreme challenges considering it is a tough terrain. However, we are ready to test the new engine and to show the world that we are the best at what we do. I urge our Ugandan fans to turn up in large numbers because we will give them a show.”

Drivers from Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda will compete in five stages, Charles Muhangi, Kaguta, Ankole Cow, Moses Lumala, and Rukaari, all named after people and culture associated with motorsports in Ankole region. They will cover a total of 87.46 kilometers in the 3-day showdown.

KCB Bank has sports brand assets that include the KCB Women Volleyball Club, KCB Football Club and KCB Rugby Club besides other sports including Chess, athletics, and golf.