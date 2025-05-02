Shares

In a country where access to quality healthcare remains a challenge for many, Equity Afya has emerged as a beacon of hope. Established in 2015 under the Equity Group Foundation (EGF), this network of franchised medical outpatient centres is revolutionizing Kenya’s medical landscape by providing high quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services.

Equity Afya medical centres are run through a unique franchise model managed by qualified doctors, alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), while being assisted by other staff composed of medical officers, nurses, pharmacists/pharmaceutical technologists and lab technologists. Equity Afya is not only addressing the healthcare needs of Kenyans but also fostering medical entrepreneurship among young professionals.

At its core, Equity Afya is driven by a mission in providing access to inclusive Quality Healthcare to enable our people lead productive lives through adoption a high-volume, low-margin operational model, which makes healthcare services affordable without compromising on quality.

Equity Afya’s medical centers offer a wide range of outpatient services designed to meet the diverse needs of patients which includes:

1. General Consultations

Patients receive exceptional care from skilled medical officers who follow World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and Ministry of Health regulatory framework to ensure the highest standards of care.

2. Specialist Clinics

Access to paediatricians, gynaecologists, ENT specialists, physiotherapists, and orthopaedic surgeons are available upon request, ensuring specialized attention tailored to each patient’s needs.

3. Modern Laboratory Services

Our state-of-the-art laboratories are equipped with cutting-edge technology, providing accurate and timely diagnostic testing for precise healthcare decisions.

4. Pharmacy

The in-house pharmacy offers affordable, high-quality medications, expertly managed by certified professionals who provide thorough guidance to help patients adhere to treatments for optimal outcomes.

5. Well-Baby Clinics

Focused on the healthy growth and development of infants, these clinics provide essential immunizations, screenings, and health education to parents for optimal childcare.

Since its inception, Equity Afya has experienced remarkable growth and it is the fastest growing franchised medical out-patient centres in East and central Africa. At launch, it was only available in Kenya but it later launched in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It’s footprint has grown to 127 medical centres in Kenya and 5 in DRC. The company has an ambitious plan to establish 1,000 medical centers across East and Central Africa by 2030.

In May 2021, Equity Afya made a major leap in advancing healthcare by integrating cutting-edge technology into its services delivery. The Ngong Road clinic, for instance, implemented artificial intelligence (AI) for visual acuity tests, significantly aimed at improving diagnostic precision and accuracy. Furthermore, the launch of telemedicine services enables patients to access consultation with specialists both locally and internationally, improving patient outcomes and offering greater convenience.

Equity Afya has been recognized for its unique approach to providing healthcare services. Equity Afya Kangemi was recently honored as the Best Private Level 3 Health Facility, in recognition of its commitment to delivering quality and accessible healthcare at the community level. Additionally, in the Level 2 County awards, Equity Afya Utawala was named the first runner-up for its exceptional commitment to delivering quality healthcare services.

Equity Afya stands as a testament to the power of innovation in healthcare delivery. By combining accessibility, affordability, and quality, the initiative addresses Kenya’s pressing healthcare challenges while setting a precedent for future initiatives in the region and beyond. Its success highlights the potential of public-private partnerships and innovative models in transforming healthcare systems.

As Equity Afya continues to grow and evolve, it remains a shining example of how strategic investments in healthcare, coupled with technological integration and community empowerment, can create lasting change. For Kenya and other nations facing similar challenges, Equity Afya offers a blueprint for building a healthier, more equitable future.