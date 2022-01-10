Shares

Equity Bank Uganda has launched the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) by admitting its first cohort of 123 top performing scholars. The scholars are from the 43 Districts where Equity has a branch presence. The launch of the Equity Leaders Program aims to extend Equity Bank Uganda’s social impact contribution through the scaling up of various programs that are already under implementation through the Equity Group Foundation (EGF).

The scholars were selected based on the 2021 Senior 6 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results released by the Uganda National Examination Board. They have just concluded a one-week induction process and will now proceed to join Equity Bank for a 3-6 months paid internship program. Scholars will get a monthly stipend and experience on-the-job training and mentorship within various departments.

Speaking during the launch of the program, Uganda Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi said, “As Government, we are excited to see that a local corporate brand has ventured into empowering the youth by giving them an opportunity to experience the corporate world and rub shoulders with top-class executives who will not only positively influence them into leadership roles but who have also dedicated a significant amount of their time to train and guide them.”

Also speaking at the launch, Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Samuel Kirubi said, “Standing here brings me great joy because many years ago in 1998, I was in the same position as our 123 scholars seated with us today. What started out as a simple mentorship and leadership program has contributed significantly to my success today and to who I am. Equity Bank is excited to continue impacting lives and livelihoods by empowering the top performing boy and girl from every District by giving them an opportunity to discover their potential.”

On his part, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO and Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi said, “Equity Group has recognized the importance of investing in human capital. Through ELP, we have mentored close to 7,000 young scholars in Kenya and have nurtured them through paid internship work experience, coaching and mentorship while supporting their transition to the best local and global universities as we prepare them to enter the world of work.”