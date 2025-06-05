Shares

Equity Group organized trade and investment mission to Tanzania and Uganda, bringing together investors from across Africa and beyond. It was to explore trade and investment opportunities in the region.

The week-long mission, which spanned Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, and Kampala, was designed to promote cross-border trade and investment. It was also meant to strengthen regional value chains under the Group’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP).

It was organized in partnership with Equity Bank Tanzania and Equity Bank Uganda and it convened over 50 investors from Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe. Delegates participated in panel discussions, B2B networking, government and business forums, and strategic site visits in sectors such as agribusiness, energy, tourism, infrastructure, financial services, manufacturing and the Blue Economy.

“This mission is a strategic effort to unlock the enormous potential that exists in Tanzania and Uganda by connecting global capital to local opportunities,” said Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO. “Our goal is to catalyze investment and trade that deliver lasting impact, creating jobs, enhancing value chains, and driving inclusive economic growth.”

In Tanzania, the mission explored opportunities in agro-processing, tourism, renewable energy, ICT, and more. Investors visited key developments in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, where the blue economy and sustainable real estate are drawing rising interest.

“Tanzania is not just an emerging market, it is a rising economic powerhouse,” said Isabela Maganga, Managing Director, Equity Bank (Tanzania) Limited. “This is more than a roadshow; it’s a strategic platform aligning capital with national and continental priorities under AfCFTA. At Equity, we’re proud to help turn potential into progress.”

The Uganda leg of the mission focused on value addition, manufacturing, and agri-tech, with delegates touring industrial zones and holding discussions with policymakers and entrepreneurs.

“Uganda is emerging as a dynamic investment destination, thanks to its stable economy, rich resources, and reform-oriented environment,” said Gift Shoko, Managing Director, Equity Bank Uganda. “This mission showcases real opportunities to create local value for regional and global markets.”

The trade mission built on the legacy of successful Equity-led trade and investment missions in recent years, including Kenya-DRC, US-Tanzania, Belgium-DRC-Rwanda, Singapore-Kenya, India-Kenya, South Africa-Kenya, US-Tanzania-Kenya, India-Rwanda-Uganda, and DRC Investors Roadshows. These missions have helped catalyze billions in investment, facilitate new business partnerships, and supported regional trade integration helping to facilitate the Africa Free Continental Trade Area Agreement, of which Equity Group is a signatory. In addition, through a formal partnership with the East African Community (EAC), Equity is actively supporting the creation of a common market by accelerating the implementation of the ARRP.