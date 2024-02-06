Shares

The Equity Group Foundation (EGF) has opened 7 new Equity Afia medical centres to increase health coverage. The clinics will also address the rising demand for healthcare services in underserved communities across the country.

The new Equity Afia medical centres are located in Migori town, Nyamira town, Busia town, Bomet town, Mpeketoni town, Iten town and Kwale town.

Currently, Equity Afia has 102 medical centers across the country, with a plan to roll out 1000 centers across East and Central Africa by 2030. The facilities are managed by medical officers, nurses, clinical officers, pharmaceutical and laboratory technologists.

The Equity Afia franchise, founded in 2015, focuses on increasing access to affordable health services across the country in urban and rural locations bridging the inequality gap in the provision of health services.

The facilities provide a wide range of outpatient services including medical consultation, laboratory, ultrasound, X- Ray, pharmacy, Dental, Optical, Mother & Childcare and chronic disease management programs. Some Equity Afia clinics like Ruiru, Bamburi, Athi River, Kitengela, Ruaka, Kenol, Nakuru Section 58 and Kikuyu operate 24 hours. Equity Afia facilities are open to all patients including cash payers and the insured.