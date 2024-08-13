Shares

A total of 113 scholars from the Equity Leadership Program have secured admission and scholarships to join 71 global universities located in 22 countries around the world. The scholars secured scholarships valued at Ksh. 2,797,026,475 (USD 21,497,646), for the four-year duration of their undergraduate studies.

Additionally, each scholar will receive an airlift token of Ksh. 200,000 to support their transition into the global universities. Under EGF’s Education and Leadership Development pillar, the scholars who were also on-boarded into Equity Bank’s paid-internship program, benefited from a comprehensive two-month College Counselling program where scholars received expert guidance on essay writing, university selection, and exam preparation.

The scholars were drawn from four countries, with 82 coming from Kenya, 21 from Rwanda, 8 from Uganda and 2 from DRC. They will be joining universities in different continents across the globe including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

With this year’s admissions, a total of 970 students have successfully received admission to prestigious universities on fully funded scholarships. This intake includes 13 students who will be joining Ivy League Universities including Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, Princeton University, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Speaking at a dedication and flag- off ceremony to celebrate the scholars, Equity CEO Dr. James Mwangi challenged the students to be agents of change, leveraging the knowledge, values and skills they will acquire to address Africa’s development challenges. “As you embark on this journey, remember to stay adaptable and embrace every challenge with integrity. Embrace the journey ahead and be open to different cultures and perspectives, and let your unique qualities shine. Build strong networks and innovate to create lasting solutions for your community and invest in your ability to overcome challenges and find new approaches as this will be your greatest asset,” he said.

Also speaking during the Airlift Ceremony, Garang Makech Kuol an ELP Scholar joining Bowdoin University, USA, to study Computer Science noted, “The support network I found within Equity during my ELP journey has been instrumental to my success. There were times when doubt crept in, but the unwavering belief of the people around me pushed me forward. The Equity team’s encouragement was like a steady hand guiding me through challenging moments and its incredible to think about how my life has transformed from the adversity of a refugee camp to securing my place at a world-class university. This journey would not have been possible without the support system that Equity has provided.”