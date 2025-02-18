Shares

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) has announced the selection of 750 top secondary school graduates to its Equity Leaders Program (ELP). These students, who are joining the Pre- University Paid Internship program within the ELP, will embark on a six-month internship at Equity Bank branches nationwide as they prepare for their university journey later this year.

The cohort consists of 350 Wings to Fly Scholars and Elimu Scholars who achieved Grade A and A-, 167 top-performing students from each sub-county who scored Grade A (Plain), and 233 top national scholars who earned a minimum of Grade A (Plain) with 84 points in their final exams.

While addressing the scholars at the commissioning ceremony, Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman, Dr. James Mwangi, said, “You are here today because you have demonstrated consistent excellence and determination in your academic journey, and we are proud to have you join us as part of this transformative experience. This Program is not just about providing you with valuable work experience, it’s about nurturing your leadership skills, empowering you to become change-makers in your communities and beyond, and equipping you with the tools to succeed in both your university studies and your professional future. You represent the future of Africa, and we, at Equity, are excited to walk with you as you take your next steps. This is just the beginning of your journey to greatness. We believe in you, and we are here to support you every step of the way.”

The commissioning ceremony was held after a two-week intensive induction program. It included interactions with leaders from various industries, including Equity Group’s leadership team. Scholars engaged in discussions on leadership, personal growth, and community development.

During their two-week induction, the scholars were addressed by Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director, Moses Nyabanda, who emphasized the importance of trust, honesty, and integrity in leadership. “As future leaders, it is crucial that you are known for your principles,” he said. “At Equity, we believe in values such as professionalism, integrity, creativity, innovation, teamwork, and a shared purpose. Above all, we emphasize respect and dignity for our customers, as well as strong corporate governance. We challenge each of you to embody these values, not only in your work, but also in your everyday life as you step into roles that will shape the future.”

As part of the program, the interns will receive a monthly stipend during their six-month internship, with a portion of the stipend saved and released to them upon their transition to university to instill a saving culture early. This initiative helps facilitate a smooth academic transition, providing financial support for their higher education. The scholars receive mentorship and coaching from globally experienced and accomplished professionals with diverse skills to deepen their knowledge before they settle on what careers to pursue and what to study.

Since inception, the ELP program has supported 29,515 scholars studying at local and global universities. With the addition of the new cohort of 750 scholars, the total number of scholars who have benefited from the Equity Leadership Program’s 6-month pre-university internship program now stands at 9,700. During the internship, the ELP scholars are nurtured to succeed and thrive in the workplace through mentorship, leadership, life skills, and work readiness training.

They also have an opportunity to join Equity’s bespoke College Counselling program that has to date supported 970 scholars to attend global universities on fully funded scholarships across 233 universities in 37 countries and 6 continents, with 204 having attended Ivy league universities. The global scholars benefit from a comprehensive two-month College Counselling program where they receive expert guidance on essay writing, university selection, and exam preparation. Additionally, a week-long bootcamp equips them with the necessary skills to navigate the transition to university life and thrive as global scholars.

The Equity Leaders Program alumni have gone on to establish 132 Equity Afya medical centers with presence in all 47 counties of Kenya with 5 units established in DRC in 2024.