Shares

Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi has received the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR Visionary Award. He received the award for his leadership and pioneering efforts in financial inclusion for displaced communities across Africa.

The citation of the award presented at the Africa Forum on Displacement 2025 in Nairobi illustrated how Dr Mwangi is an inspiring champion and pioneer for the economic empowerment and inclusion of refugees, and all who are forcibly displaced, together with their host communities. He was acknowledged for reimagining financial systems to empower the underserved, particularly refugees and host communities, through innovative and scalable banking solutions.

Presenting the award to Dr. Mwangi, the UNHCR Chief of Private Sector Partnerships Africa Nancy Aburi said: “there are leaders who serve markets and those who expand them. Dr. James Mwangi has done both, and more.”

“Where most saw challenges, he saw opportunity. Equity Bank became the first commercial bank in Africa to step boldly into the displacement space,” the citation read.

Reflecting on the honour, Dr. Mwangi expressed humility and reaffirmed his belief in impact over recognition. “This award is not for me. It is for Equity Group Foundation, Equity Bank, and the millions of refugees and partners working together to give displaced persons dignity, opportunity, and the chance to transform their lives. You don’t do good to be appreciated. You do good because it’s the right thing to do,” Dr. Mwangi said in his acceptance speech.

The UNHCR Visionary Award recognizes leaders who demonstrate courage, empathy, and innovation in responding to global humanitarian challenges. Dr. Mwangi’s work, shaped by his own life experiences, continues to serve as a model for inclusive, purpose-driven leadership. Equity’s initiatives have enabled thousands of refugees to access banking services, obtain working capital, and build sustainable livelihoods.

The Solutions Gala Dinner was organized by the co-convenors of Africa Forum on Displacement, UNHCR, a UN agency that aids and protects refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people, Amahoro Coalition and Inkomoko.